Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman claimed Tuesday that he has always supported fracking for oil and natural gas during a disaster of a debate Tuesday.

Fetterman faced off against Mehmet Oz and struggled to effectively communicate right out of the gate. That was despite special accommodations made for him following a stroke he suffered in May.

Instead of a debate, viewers saw one healthy candidate challenging a man whose closed caption assistance was not enough to keep him in the debate.

In one awkward moment, Fetterman claimed to have been a long proponent of fracking.

After the Democrat said he had “always” supported fracking he was presented with a 2018 quote in which he told an interviewer he had never been in support of injection wells due to their potential impacts on the environment.

“I’ve always supported fracking,” Fetterman stated. “And I always believe that independence with our energy is critical.”

The debate moderator interrupted Fetterman’s to ask about his dueling opinions on Pennsylvania’s energy sector.

“How do you square the two?” she said.

Fetterman offered a lengthy pause before he finally answered the question.

“I do support fracking, and. I don’t. I do support fracking, and I stand and I do support fracking,” Fetterman responded.

In 2018, Fetterman said, “I don’t support fracking, at all, and I never have. I’ve signed the no-fossil fuels money pledge. I have never received a dime from any natural gas or oil company whatsoever.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

