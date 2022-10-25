‘Pretend You Live in Vermont Instead of Pennsylvania and Run Against Bernie’: Fetterman Attacks Oz’s PA Cred in Debate

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz squared off in their first and only Senate debate Tuesday night, where the former often struggled to give clear answers after he suffered a stroke in May.

Fetterman did manage to get in a zinger on his Republican opponent, who has been dogged by talk about his residency in the state. Oz only registered to vote in Pennsylvania in late 2020, using his in-laws’ address. Previously, Oz had been registered to vote in New Jersey for decades.

Oz has tried to paint Fetterman as “extreme,” often lumping him in with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). During Tuesday’s debate, Oz accused Fetterman of supporting “socialized medicine.”

“Mr. Fetterman, he accused you of supporting socialized medicine,” noted a debate moderator. “What is your response?”

“Again, it’s the Oz rule,” the lieutenant governor responded. “He’s on TV and he’s lying. I never supported any of that thing. You know, he keeps talking about Bernie, Bernie Sanders. You know, three years ago, he was on his show and hugged him and said I love this guy. You know what? Why don’t you pretend that you live in Vermont instead of Pennsylvania and run against Bernie Sanders because all you can do is talk about Bernie Sanders?”

Fetterman concluded, “My truth is that healthcare is a basic fundamental right and I believe in expanding that and I believe about supporting, fighting for health care, the kind of healthcare that saved my life.”

Oz responded by stating, “That was dishonest. He explicitly supported socialized medicine.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

