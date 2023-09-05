Jon Voight Rails Against ‘Satan in Our Community’ on Newsmax: ‘You Can’t Blame Me’

Hollywood star and Academy Award winner Jon Voight railed against atheist communists and the “appearance of Satan in our community” during an interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Tuesday.

After introducing his guest, Schmitt confronted Voight by saying, “You know, much of this cultural rot comes from where you live in southern California, in the business that you’re in. I’m not saying that as an insult, it’s just a fact.”

Well, you can’t blame me, Rob,” Voight replied. “In the time of my life, I’ve seen an enormous change in this country and it’s all been quite disturbing.”

Vought went on to claim that in the 1960s, at the beginning of his acting career, “the agenda of the KGB was listed as we’re going to divide the United States, divide the citizens of the United States, through the press, through the schools, take God out of the schools, and divide the country by race and age and gender. And they certainly have accomplished this in this rather short period of time.”

As images of singer Sam Smith dressed as Satan at the Grammys appeared on-screen, Voight continued, “And what is Marxism based on? What is their, um, engine that gives them guidance? It’s certainly not God, so we have a lot of atheism that’s coming forth and now we have an amazing, you know, appearance of Satan in our community now. It’s a difficult time.”

