Conservatives On Twitter Meltdown Over Sam Smith’s ‘Satanic’ Grammy Performance: ‘This…Is…Evil’
Sam Smith sparked outrage from conservatives thanks to a performance at the Grammys of hit song “Unholy.”
The “horror movie-inspired performance,” as Variety described it, set conservatives off on Twitter, many of whom lamented the song and the performance was “promoting Satan.”
Smith, who performed with frequent collaborator Kim Petras, wore a horned top hat alongside backup dancers who donned Satan-inspired outfits and danced around flames.
Smith and Petras won the award for best pop duo/group performance and Petras became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy, while Smith was the first non-binary performer to win the category.
It wasn’t long after the performance ended, though, that conservative Twitter blew up with outrage. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declared the performance “evil.”
After the performance, Petras told media backstage that the performance was a commentary on “not being able to choose religion.”
“I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool, and I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it but slowly realizing it didn’t want me to be a part of it,” Petras said.
“So it’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because as a trans person I’m already not kind of wanted in religion. So we were doing a take on that and I was kind of hellkeeper Kim.”
