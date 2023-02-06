Conservatives On Twitter Meltdown Over Sam Smith’s ‘Satanic’ Grammy Performance: ‘This…Is…Evil’

Sam Smith sparked outrage from conservatives thanks to a performance at the Grammys of hit song “Unholy.”

The “horror movie-inspired performance,” as Variety described it, set conservatives off on Twitter, many of whom lamented the song and the performance was “promoting Satan.”

Smith, who performed with frequent collaborator Kim Petras, wore a horned top hat alongside backup dancers who donned Satan-inspired outfits and danced around flames.

Smith and Petras won the award for best pop duo/group performance and Petras became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy, while Smith was the first non-binary performer to win the category.

It wasn’t long after the performance ended, though, that conservative Twitter blew up with outrage. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declared the performance “evil.”

The Devil. Brought to you by Pfizer…pic.twitter.com/RS6ZYrsbAF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2023

Nobody: Every forgotten singer who wants to be popular again: “Time to break out Satan.” https://t.co/TfUftzopeE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 6, 2023

It's not surprising to see a satanic ritual at the Grammy's. Satanism is the worship of the self. Much of modern pop music is satanic in this sense. Leftism is satanism. The only change is that now they're being more explicit about it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 6, 2023

Don’t fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up. pic.twitter.com/p1rqEwVeSW — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 6, 2023

I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this peformance from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan. pic.twitter.com/1GrNgjssZN — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) February 6, 2023

“Demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan” Hot. Take. From. Hell. https://t.co/bgz7MGUvwW — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 6, 2023

I’m not sharing the video of that abomination at the Grammys. But I will say this: there’s nothing risky & avant-garde about promoting Satan. That doesn’t make u edgy. That makes u a dangerous fool. Conservatives u better get serious about influencing the culture — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) February 6, 2023

This satan worship act & Madonna dressed like a nazi prison guard is actually really corny and pathetic. Satan comes in many forms and usually where you least suspect it. pic.twitter.com/YQgpJKEV2e — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) February 6, 2023

After the performance, Petras told media backstage that the performance was a commentary on “not being able to choose religion.”

“I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool, and I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it but slowly realizing it didn’t want me to be a part of it,” Petras said.

“So it’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because as a trans person I’m already not kind of wanted in religion. So we were doing a take on that and I was kind of hellkeeper Kim.”

