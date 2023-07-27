Karine Jean-Pierre Cuts Off Reporter, Declares ‘No’ On Biden Pardoning Hunter After Plea Deal Chaos

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphatically rejected the idea of President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, after his plea deal was thrown into uncertainty.

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre faced a number of questions about the plea deal for the president’s son being put on hold due to questions over its constitutionality and the scope of the immunity agreement. Jean-Pierre fielded these questions by largely re-iterating her previous statement on the matter while refusing to comment on it any further.

As the briefing went on, a reporter eventually brought the plea deal upheaval back up again and asked “from a presidential perspective, is there any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his son?”

“No,” Jean-Pierre answered, but as she was about to face a follow-up question, she interrupted him to exclaim “I just said no! I just answered!”

The press secretary immediately moved on to questions from another reporter.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com