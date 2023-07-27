Cori Bush Shouts ‘Your Bills Are Racist!’ at Republican Leader Scalise During Heated House Debate

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) interrupted a colloquy between Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) on Thursday to accuse Scalise of championing “racist” appropriations bills.

Scalise and Clark were taking turns debating the merits of the GOP-backed bills, and Scalise was yielding the floor back to Clark when Bush bellowed “Your bills are racist!”

Scattered shouts and chatter followed Bush’s accusation, with one angry member angrily yelling “Mr. Speaker, the House is not in order!” before Clark was able to hold the floor again.

When she did, she readily — if less bombastically — endorsed Bush’s view.

“Mr. Leader, we are gonna continue to stand, in this country for some basic principles that we are sent here for the American people, that we are sent here to defend their freedom, that we are sent here to grow an economy that isn’t just for the wealthy and well-connected, but is for the American family.” she began.

Clark continued:

That’s the work we’re doing, that is the basis of the great economic news coming, and we are going to continue that fight. We hope that you will say no to extremism, to hatred, to bigotry that is put into these appropriation bills, and say yes to solutions and fairness for the American people and to build an economy where they can see themselves.

As one of the most progressive members of Congress, Bush has made a name for herself as an outspoken, no-holds-barred critic of her conservative colleagues.

Earlier this summer, Bush remarked during a committee hearing that “When you say I’m ‘anti-woke’, when you talk about wokeness, you’re saying I’m anti-black, and I don’t want black people to speak up for themselves. I don’t want equality and justice for black folks.”

“So whatever else is being thrown around, unless you are saying, ‘I’m racist. I’m white supremacist, and I’m bigoted,’ stop talking about wokeness, and you can’t tell me that I’m wrong because I’m from the very movement where this came about. Don’t let a fascist tell you what being woke means,” she added.

Watch the clip above vis C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com