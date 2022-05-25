In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting that killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Laura Ingraham hosted the father of a separate school shooting victim. The guest proceeded to place the burden of kids’ safety at school on parents.

The Fox News host agreed.

Ingraham welcomed Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow Pollack was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. She was 18 years old and was set to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

“Andrew, you know what these parents are going through,” Ingraham began. “And I know your heart is breaking for them tonight.”

Pollack replied by saying he’s “so angry and practically shaking right now at what happened and what these parents have to deal with.”

However, later in the interview, Pollack placed the onus of the slain children’s safety at school on their parents.

Ingraham noted a previous appearance in which Pollack advocated for more robust safety measures at schools, such as bulletproof glass and security officers.

“They still don’t have those safety mechanisms in place,” she said.

This was Pollack’s reply:

What I advocate a lot – because I get a lot of messages from parents – it’s the parents. It’s your responsibility where you’re send your children to school. You have to know now after these shootings – and every week there’s a shooting, whether it’s at a school or in a supermarket – that you need to check where your kids go to school. You need to go back to school and see. Is there a single point of entry? Do you have guards at the school? I got a message tonight that made me feel kinda good from someone. They told me, “Thanks.” They thanked me because they listened to me and they took their kid out of public school and put them in a private school because a lot of these private schools, they take security way more serious. So parents, it’s your responsibility where you bring your children. And you have to know.

Ingraham responded by saying, “Andrew is exactly right.”

Many parents cannot afford to send their children to private schools.

Earlier in the interview, Pollack said the school district in Texas “didn’t learn anything” from the Parkland shooting in which his daughter was killed.

“Just thinking that my daughter was murdered and we put a commission – in Florida – together to look into all of this,” he said. “And this district in Texas didn’t learn anything about what happened with my daughter. How hard could it be to have a single point of entry and armed policeman or highly trained teachers at the school. Even at the single point of entry, would prevent it.”

A sergeant for the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN on Tuesday night that school district police were at Robb Elementary School at the time of the shooting. They engaged the suspect, but were unable to prevent him from entering the building.

Watch above via Fox News.

