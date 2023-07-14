Laura Ingraham Can’t Stop Laughing At GOP Presidential Candidate’s Tiny Campaign Gathering

Laura Ingraham could not contain herself as she reacted to the extremely small “crowds” that showed up at recent campaign events held by former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

“If you’re going to run for president, I wish you were able to draw more than six people to your events,” Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said on Friday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, as b-roll footage of the events played. “Now, this is Mr. Hutchinson in Iowa on Tuesday, Laura, ok? Now, lest you think we’re being selective or cruel here, this is the crowd Hutchinson drew in Greenville, South Carolina last week. It’s like waiting for a doctor’s office that’s closed.”

Ingraham burst into laughter.

“Raymond when I looked at it quickly, I’m like, is this an old episode of the group therapy on the Bob Newhart Show?” she said.

“Maybe it’s an intervention,” Arroyo joked. “The voters are saying, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t do this.'”

“Oh God!,” she replied. “This looks like a – God bless them – an AA meeting or something. It’s like, ‘I’m John and I’m a Hutchinson supporter. Help me.'”

Hutchinson is indeed well behind in the polls, in which he regularly notches around 1%. Former President Donald Trump has been dominating the field despite the hopes of some Republicans that another frontrunner will emerge. Many of them had high hopes for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has consistently placed second in surveys behind Trump by a wide margin.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com