Ed Rollins, a frequent guest of Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs, fumed at the New York Times for a report on President Donald Trump‘s deal with Mexico he called “bullshit.”

Trump announced Friday night the U.S. and Mexico had reached a deal, but per the Times the deal “consists largely of actions that Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months”:

It was unclear whether Mr. Trump believed that the agreement truly represented new and broader concessions, or whether the president understood the limits of the deal but accepted it as a face-saving way to escape from the political and economic consequences of imposing tariffs on Mexico, which he began threatening less than two weeks ago.

Dobbs tonight brought on Rollins and Michael Goodwin to talk about not just the deal but Trump blasting the Chamber of Commerce today.

Goodwin said there would’ve been no deal without the tariffs, and Dobbs declared, “Without the president there is no deal!”

Rollins agreed that Trump’s intervention was key, adding, “The New York Times and all the rest of them say this was going on months ago. Bullshit, excuse my language.”

Dobbs laughed and said, “Thank God this is cable.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com