Louie Gohmert Makes WILD Claim About Exploding Birds That Actually Turns Out to Be Accurate

Back in June, Rep. Louie Gohmert asked – during a committee hearing, no less – if the Bureau of Land Management could alter the orbit of the moon.

Given this, one would be forgiven for taking Gohmert’s words with a grain of salt, as many were inclined to do on Thursday, when he appeared on One America News and mentioned exploding birds. While criticizing the Green New Deal, Gohmert made this seemingly wild claim:

Another part of that Green Deal is the huge solar farm that they out on the border of California and Nevada. Thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun toward three towers, heat up the liquid in there and turn turbines, but they weren’t anticipating that there would be hundreds and thousands of what they would call “flamers.” Because when the birds fly through – if they survive the windmills – then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flames, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirrors. So, that takes some cleaning up.

Sounds wild, right?

Well, it’s more or less accurate.

The phenomenon Gohmert speaks of has been a problem for years. Back in 2014 CBS reported on the issue, and noted a Mojave Desert solar farm was attracting thousands of birds, with deadly consequences.

The report noted that the solar panels can create temperatures of up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit near the farm’s towers and char bird feathers in midair. It cited one federal investigation that concluded at three southern California solar facilities, the farms can “act as a ‘mega trap,’ attracting insects which in turn attract insect-eating birds, which are (then) incapacitated.”

The CBS report said that energy workers call the affected birds “streamers,” not “flamers” as Gohmert stated.

