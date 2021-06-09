‘I Would Have to Follow Up With You On That, Mr. Gohmert’: GOP Rep Asks Forest Service Supervisor if They Can Move the Moon, Gets No Answer

Rep. Louie Gohmert hit the Twitter trends on Wednesday for asking at a hearing about whether or not the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management might be able to move the moon. As one does.

Gohmert was speaking to Forest Service Supervisor Jennifer Eberlien when he asked about lunar realignment.

“I understand from what’s been testified to, the Forest Service, and BLM, you want very much to work on climate change,” said Gohmert in an audible red flag. “I was informed by the past director of NASA that they have found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun, and we know there’s been significant solar flare activity.”

“And so is there anything the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun?” he asked. “Obviously they would have profound effects on our climate.”

Here’s the clip, via Forbes.

Some people seem to think Gohmert was being snarkastic to illustrate a point about climate change, a jab at the expense of the Forest Service and BLM as doing something futile in the face of immutable global and celestial characteristics.

But I think it’s clear that Rep. Gohmert has had just about enough of that biased moon and is just ready to put it in its place. You can’t open your own moon when the current one completely controls the marketplace of ideas.

In any case, Eberlien’s answer was on point.

“I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert!” she said.

All in all, it was another great moment in politics.

