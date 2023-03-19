Maria Bartiromo Suggests Trump’s Potential Indictment is Being Timed to Distract from House’s Biden Probe: Do You Think It’s a ‘Coincidence?’

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo suggested former President Donald Trump’s potential indictment might be part of a scheme to shield President Joe Biden and his family from scrutiny.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo — speaking with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) — discussed the news that Trump might be facing indictment over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. Asked by the Fox News anchor to weigh-in, Comer drew a connection between this development and the latest information he released from the House probe into the Biden family’s dealings with foreign businesses.

It’s very odd that this would come out just the very next day after I revealed bank records which showed that the Biden family, the president in particular, hasn’t been truthful with respect to his family receiving parents directly from the Chinese Communist Party. So it almost looks like it’s an effort to detract, But at very least, it’s another example of a two-tiered system of justice.

The Biden family probe has recently come under scrutiny by some at Fox News who are wondering when, or if, it will ever reveal actual proof of corruption or criminality. Nonetheless, Bartiromo ran with Comer’s premise later in Sunday’s broadcast — during an interview with former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

“Do you think there’s a coincidence that as soon as James Comer comes out and exposes those bank records that suddenly Trump is going be indicted?” Bartiromo asked. “I mean, you were just talking about this soft approach from Joe Biden to China. We’re constantly asking, why? Why not protect America? Is it a coincidence now that Trump is going to get indicted on Tuesday after these bank records were revealed last week?”

Watch Ratcliffe’s answer above via Fox News.

