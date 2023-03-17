Fox News Anchor Questions GOP Congressman on Biden Probe: ‘Where Is the Evidence of Illegality?’

Fox News anchor John Roberts pressed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) over the ongoing investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee about alleged payments that Hunter Biden and at least two other relatives got from an associate linked to a Chinese energy company.

On Friday’s America Reports, Roberts asked the congressman, “Where is the evidence of illegality here?”

“Well, it’s not so much about illegality,” Donalds responded. “That remains to be seen. Let me put that on the side because again, we still have to go through the full investigative process.”

The House Oversight Committee member added, “What we see so far is you see a structuring of wires from this account Robert Walker, LLC [sic, Robinson Walker] going to various elements of the Biden family through many various businesses.”

The latest findings in the investigation, spearheaded by House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY), allege that a Joe Biden associate received a wired transfer of $3 million that could be tied to Beijing two months after Biden left office as vice president.

Recently, Comer has attacked Trump-appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss for not prosecuting Joe Biden’s deceased son, Beau Biden over illegal campaign contributions during his father’s 2008 run.

Joe Biden has been defending Hunter Biden over the current allegations and investigations.

Watch above via Fox News.

