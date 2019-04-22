Mark Levin Unleashes Wild Rant on ‘Smear Job’ of Trump From Mueller and His ‘Cabal’

Fox News host Mark Levin cranked it up on Sunday as he slammed Robert Mueller for considering a subpoena of President Donald Trump over the course of his obstruction of justice investigation.

Throughout his show, Levin tore into the Mueller report as a “pathetic joke” “an abuse of power by a prosecutor,” and an “impeachment report” that was written specifically for the president’s critics. At one point, as Levin railed about how “dishonest and deceitful” Mueller is, he honed in on part of the report that described how the special counsel considered subpoenaing the president.

“Then why did you make a big deal to interview the president of the United States?” Levin asked. “He would’ve lost his subpoena battle, so he’s not telling the truth, and he would’ve lost it, and that would’ve been that.”

When Mueller’s report came out last week, one of the revelations which drew the most attention was that Mueller was not satisfied with the written answers Trump’s team provided in response to his questions. The special counsel considered subpoenaing Trump to force a direct interview, but decided against it after considering “the costs of potentially lengthy constitutional litigation, with resulting delay in finishing our investigation, against the anticipated benefits for our investigation and report.”

As for Levin, he said the real reason why Mueller and his “cabal” backed off was because they decided “we don’t need the president’s testimony, we can smear him without it.”

“That’s what this is,” Levin said, holding up the second part of the Mueller report. “This is the smear job volume two of the President of the United States.”

