Maxine Waters Torches Barr Ahead of Mueller Report Release: A ‘Lackey and a Sycophant’ for Trump

Just moments after Rep. Jerry Nadler held a press conference in New York City to pan Attorney General Bill Barr for holding a press conference hours before Congress will be provided a copy of the Mueller report, Rep. Maxine Waters spoke with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

Referring to Nadler’s words, she said she personally couldn’t bother to be disgusted with Barr’s actions.

“I never expected Barr to do anything that would be respectful to the members of Congress or to include us in any real way,” she explained to Hayes. “He has proven himself. He auditioned for this job. He was chosen to protect the president of the United States and that’s exactly what he’s doing. I’m not surprised.”

Then driving her point home, she declared the Attorney General “is basically a lackey and a sycophant for the president of the United States of America.”

Finally, after further discussion of Barr, Hayes turned the conversation to Waters’ repeated calls for impeachment.

“There was a period of time and you have been talking about impeachment and you think it’s justified, high crimes and misdemeanors. You have been saying that for a while. Leadership has tamped that down,” Hayes noted. “Nancy Pelosi said he is not worth the effort. You are part of the leadership… Are you breaking with leadership on this? I heard you be more and less enthusiastic about impeachment and you sound gung ho about it right now. Am I misinterpreting this?”

Waters said she still firmly thinks Trump should have already been impeached.

“I absolutely sympathize with the speaker and the job that she has to do, trying to hold all of the factions of our party together,” Waters began. “That’s what she is trying to do. I absolutely understand that, but I believe very firmly that he should have been impeached by now.”

She continued on: “I believe that despite what she has to do and what others may think, I stand exactly where I started out early on with this president. That he is not worthy of the presidency of the United States of America. That he is not worthy of us trying to even work with him at this point. He has called us all names and he has lied thousands of times. It has been documented.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com