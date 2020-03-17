Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he is “absolutely considering” a shelter in place order in New York City. This follow’s San Fransico’s shelter in place order and France’s decision to require citizens to produce a form before leaving the house.

San Fransico ordered a shelter in place for the entire Bay Area on Monday, which directs everyone to stay inside their homes for the next three weeks.

The order states, “Gatherings of individuals outside the home are generally prohibited, with certain exceptions for essential activities or essential travel or to perform work for essential businesses and government agencies or perform essential infrastructure work.”

When asked if he would follow San Fransico’s order, de Blasio said he is “absolutely considering that.”

“We’re absolutely considering that. Right now we have taken a series of steps to reduce the number of people who are circling around … but we’re going to look at all other options, and it could get to that for sure. It could get to that for the whole country,” the Mayor said on CNN.

De Blasio’s comments also follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that citizens must now fill out a form that justifies their reasoning for leaving the house. They must fill out the form before every trip outside, and the police can issue fines for anyone who does not have one.

France’s strict measures were implemented because citizens originally did not take warnings to stay indoors seriously.

Watch de Blasio above, via CNN.

