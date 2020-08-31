White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weaved around questions about alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday as she held a press briefing.

McEnany started things off by pronouncing Democrats “late to the game” in terms of condemning the violence and destruction the country has seen in recent months amid more peaceful protests for racial justice.

“I stood behind this podium and highlighted this issue for months,” McEnany said. “This president is always willing to show up, it is incumbent on Democrats to step up.”

When the floor opened up to questions from reporters, McEnany was first asked whether the president tried to contact Jacob Blake’s family ahead of his plan to visit Kenosha. After that, she was asked to elaborate on Trump’s comments concerning Rittenhouse, the 17 year old Illinois man who has been charged with the vigilante shooting death of two people in the city.

“Does the president think that shooting was justified or unjustified?” McEnany was asked. The press secretary declined to answer, saying Trump “is not willing to weigh in” while the shooting investigation is ongoing.

McEnany was further pressed on whether Trump condemns the shooting of protesters, and eventually, she was asked why Trump “liked” a Twitter thread that said “”Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump.”

McEnany’s answer:

He just wanted to bring some attention to some of the details that aren’t as well known in that case, that the individual was being attacked, and one of the individuals who arrived on the scene did have a gun, so there was some details that were not public or as public as they should be, so he was referring to that.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]