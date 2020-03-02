Meghan McCain called supporters of Bernie Sanders “the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever seen on social media” as she predicted a Super Tuesday bloodbath between the Vermont senator and former vice president Joe Biden.

As The View talked on Monday about how the Super Tuesday primaries will shape the rest of the 2020 election, McCain said the race has come down to Sanders and Biden, and she also scolded those in the media — Olivia Nuzzi, perhaps? — who said Biden’s campaign was on its last legs before his South Carolina primary win:

When you have people writing giant stories saying “Joe Biden’s zombie campaign,” who are you listening to and talking to? Is it because you’re bored with him because you’ve been covering him for so many years? Are you talking to voters in South Carolina? There was clearly a lot of enthusiasm and continues to be a lot of enthusiasm for this man that the media just wanted to write off.

McCain continued shortly afterwards by forecasting a “cage match” where Sanders and the progressive wing of the Democrats will make their last stand:

This is his Alamo, his absolute last chance to become president. Him and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I’ve ever seen on social media. They are not gonna let this go out easy, and the argument between the [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s] of the party and the more traditional Democrats, I think it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

Watch above, via ABC.

