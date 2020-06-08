Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender defended her council’s push to disband the Minneapolis police department following the death of George Floyd in an interview on CNN Monday.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota spoke to Bender and asked what she is trying to accomplish with the move. This comes days after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed by a crowd of protesters for his opposition to defunding the police.

Bender argued that Floyd’s death was a “wake-up call” that the police “is not keeping every member of our community safe,” and the system must be completely rebuilt. Camerota noted that “the word ‘dismantle’ is intentionally different than ‘reform,'” and pressed Bender to elaborate and respond to those who are nervous over how a police-free city would work.

“What if, in the middle of the night, my home is broken into. Who do I call?” Camerota asked.

“Yes, I mean I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors, and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege,” Bender answered. “Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.”

The interview continued with Bender defending the logistics of the move and taking questions about whether the city council gave President Donald Trump and other critics a political weapon with the push.

