Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed out of a BLM protest on Saturday evening after not committing to defunding the city’s police department over the death of George Floyd.

A protesters asked Frey a yes or no question: would he commit to defunding the Minneapolis Police Department? The mayor’s answer did not satisfy the female protester prompting her to tells him to “get the fuck outta here.”

David Schuman tweeted out, “Whoa. @MayorFrey is asked ‘Will you commit to defunding police, yes or no?’ Speaker says his re-election hinges on the answer. Couldn’t hear answer but the crowd erupts in boos, chanting “GO HOME JACOB.'”

Whoa. @MayorFrey is asked “Will you commit to defunding police, yes or no?” Speaker says his re-election hinges on the answer. Couldn’t hear answer but the crowd erupts in boos, chanting “GO HOME JACOB.” Full video: pic.twitter.com/zODcbYGdeS — David Schuman (@david_schuman) June 6, 2020 Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020

On Friday, the mayor attended the memorial service of George Floyd where broke down in tears while kneeling in front of his casket. Members of the Minneapolis City Council have vowed to “dismantle” the MPD including the city council president Lisa Bender and councilman Jeremiah Ellison.

