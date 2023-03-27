Nashville News Anchors Hold Back Tears During Report on School Shooting: ‘My Heart is Just Hurting Right Now’

Nashville local news anchors Holly Thompson and Amanda Hara were overcome with sadness as they delivered the initial reports on the school shooting that took place at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Thompson and Hara work for Nashville’s local NBC affiliate, WSMV, and on Monday, they followed live coverage on the shooting that left three children and three adults dead after a 28-year-old female attacked the school. The shooter has been confirmed dead, bringing the confirmed number of deceased to seven.

As the two reported the deaths of the children, Thompson exclaimed “oh my goodness” as she brimmed with visible emotion in response to the tragedy.

“My heart is just hurting right now,” she said. “Thoughts and prayers for these families.”

Thompson continued to struggle through the report, so Hara reassuringly held her arm before they threw the feed to reporter Michael Warrick.

The feed came back to Hara and Thompson later on after the station aired an interview with two women who were awaiting news about the victims and the evacuation. Thompson was still holding back tears when she held her co-host’s arm as Hara’s anguish became visible.

“There’s just so many questions and people wanting to know what was actually happening,” Thompson said. “There really are no words.”



