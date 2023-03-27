JUST IN: Nashville PD Report School Shooter was Female, ‘Armed With At Least Two Assault-Type Rifles and a Handgun’

The person who shot and killed six people at a school in Nashville, Tennessee was a female who appeared to be in her teens, according to statements made at a press conference held by the Metro Nashville Police Department. (Update: the shooter is now reported to have been 28 years old.)

The shooting occurred at the preschool and elementary school at the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Three children and three adults were confirmed dead by Nashville PD, as well as confirming that the shooter had engaged with the police and was dead. Neither the victims nor the shooter have been identified yet.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the MNPD, spoke with reporters Monday morning.

According to Aaron, the first call reporting the shooting came in at 10:13 am CT, and the MNPD officers had “engaged with the shooter” by 10:27 am CT, and she “was fatally shot.”

“We know at this point that this shooter is a female,” said Aaron. “She appears to be in her teens, although her identification has not been confirmed at this juncture. We know that she was armed with at least two assault type rifles and a handgun.”

Aaron added later that were no other wounded victims, but one officer had a hand injury from some broken glass.

UPDATE 2:00 pm ET: CNN is reporting that the shooter has been identified as a 28-year-old woman. Her name has not yet been released.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com