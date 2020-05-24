Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Meet the Press Sunday morning that mask-wearing cannot devolve into a political fight.

Chuck Todd spoke with DeWine about his state’s plans for reopening carefully before showing North Dakota governor Doug Burgum’s emotional plea for people to be wearing masks for the benefit of protecting others, saying it’s absolutely not about politics.

DeWine agreed:

“This is not about politics, this is not about whether you’re liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican, Democrat. We wear the mask, and it’s been very clear what the studies have shown, you wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others. And this is one time when we truly are all in this together. What we do directly impacts others. And we’re not saying — if you’re in a car and you’re driving by yourself, you don’t have to wear a mask. You don’t have to wear a mask if you’re out, you know, away from people hiking or doing all kinds of different things or in your own house. But when you go out and interact directly with people, we’re asking Ohioans to do this. And so it doesn’t — it’s not about politics, it’s not about conservative or liberal. It’s about helping other people.”

Todd noted how DeWein recently eased up his state’s mask requirements. DeWine said, “Our order does say that every employee in every business, unless there is some reason that they can’t wear that mask, every employee’s wearing a mask today. So that’s a fundamental change in Ohio.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

