Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on a media blitz across the news networks on Sunday morning, during which, he defended President Donald Trump’s dropped plans to host members of the Taliban at Camp David.

In his interview with George Stephanopoulos, Pompeo was grilled on America’s dealings with Afghanistan now that Trump announced he’s cancelling his meetings with the Afghan government and Taliban leaders. Pompeo spoke of “real progress” being made despite the fact that peace negotiations were on the rocks before this cancellation, plus the Taliban admitted to a recent terror attack that killed an American soldier.

After Pompeo was asked whether America will pull out of Afghanistan and what the consequences of that might be, Stephanopoulos brought up Republican congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, both of whom abhor the idea of having the Taliban at Camp David:

Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country. NEVER. Full stop. https://t.co/pagnRFuFtc — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) September 8, 2019

Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11. No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever. The Taliban still harbors al Qaeda.

The President is right to end the talks. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 8, 2019

When asked if Trump was “wrong to have this meeting at Camp David,” Pompeo defended the meeting by saying “If you’re going to negotiate peace, you have to deal with some pretty bad actors.” He also explained that the president “was willing to take risks” to make this happen until the Kabul attack.

“I know the history too of Camp David, indeed President Trump reflected on that. We all considered as we were debating how to try and get to the right, ultimate outcome. While there have often been discussions about war at Camp David, There have been discussions about peace there as well. There have been some pretty bad actors travel through that place. It’s an important place.”

Watch above, via ABC.

