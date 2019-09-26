Rep. Devin Nunes Accuses House Intel Democrats of Trying to ‘Obtain Nude Pictures of Trump’

House Intelligence Committee ranking Republican Devin Nunes (CA) accused Democrats of “trying to obtain nude pictures” of Donald Trump during his full-throttle rebuke of the new whistleblower report on the president’s conduct.

In his opening statement for the hearing on the complaint claiming Trump tried to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election and then conceal it, Nunes dismissed the report as “another Steele dossier,” accused Democrats of “information warfare,” and called the Ukraine scandal a grotesque spectacle” created by the left and their “media assets.” As Nunes accused Democrats of corruption with Ukraine and continued to tie the whistleblower report to Fusion GPS, he eventually arrived at…this statement.

“Democrats on this very committee negotiated with people who they thought were Ukrainians in order to obtain nude pictures of Trump. People can reasonably ask why the Democrats are so determined to impeach this president when in just a year, they will have a chance.”

Nunes appears to be making reference to some of the more salacious and unconfirmed details revealed in the controversial Steele Dossier that has become the foundation of conspiracy theories by both parties, but for very different reasons.

