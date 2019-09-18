Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that news organizations have to take “the opinion out of news” during a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business.

Sanders made the comment after host David Asman called out the New York Times for botching a recent piece on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think all of media needs to take a good hard look at how they put the news out. It’s gotten so much where there’s no process, there’s no accountability, no check and balance. It’s not just the New York Times. Politico, CNN, they all, within the last week, have had these major gaffes in their coverage,” said Sanders — who, while being interviewed in the Mueller probe, infamously admitted to lying to media outlets while working in the White House press office.

“They still have their readers,” noted Asman. “The question is whether a rebirth of the New York Times, perhaps back to the way it was when — 20, 30 years ago — when you could rely on it for news stories, whether that’s possible anymore?”

“I hope so. I think that we have to start taking so much of the opinion out of the news,” she replied. “It’s a good news story if you can read it and you have no idea which side the journalist is on and it’s very hard to find that. There’s a big difference between commentators and news, and we have blended those so that there is no difference anymore. We’ve got to go back where those are separate.”

Sanders is a newly minted contributor at Fox, a cable news network with more opinion shows than straight news programs.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com