Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson Trounce Rachel Maddow in Thursday Night Ratings

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson reigned supreme in the Thursday night ratings, with the former taking back the first place slot and the latter dropping to second after an impressive showing on Wednesday.

Hannity drew a whopping 3.6 million total viewers and 534,000 in the A25-54 demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight placed second with 3.3 million viewers and 532,000 in the demo.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was knocked down to third place, drawing 2.9 million viewers overall and 519,000 in the demo, virtually tying with Fox’s Laura Ingraham in total (2.9 million). The Ingraham Angle placed fourth in the demo with 438,000.

That added up to a big night for Fox in primetime. The network averaged 3.3 million total and 501,000 in the demo. MSNBC averaged 2.3 million total and 409,000 in the demo while CNN placed third in primetime with 1 million averaged in total viewers and 254,000 in the demo.

Outside of primetime there were some bright spots for MSNBC. The 11th Hour with Brian Williams came first in total viewers and the demo for the third day in a row, with 1.6 million and 313,000, respectively.

Nicolle Wallace beat out Fox’s Neil Cavuto in total viewers (1.9 million to his 1.6) but lost in the demo (234,000 to 269,000).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]