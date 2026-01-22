Trump Interview Tanks in the Ratings On NewsNation — Draws Paltry 75,000 Viewers

President Donald Trump’s NewsNation interview with new host Katie Pavlich had a brutal showing in the ratings on Tuesday night, pulling in an utterly tiny audience which lagged well behind its timeslot competitors.

Days into her new gig at NewsNation, Pavlich — previously a longtime Fox News contributor — landed an interview with the President of the United States. Part one of the lengthy interview aired Tuesday on Katie Pavlich Tonight.

Unfortunately for both Pavlich and the network, the interview turned out to be a ratings dud. According to Nielsen data, the episode — which featured roughly 40 minutes of the Trump interview — averaged a paltry 75,000 viewers. Among the advertiser coveted 25-54 demographic, the show averaged an equally dismal 10,000 viewers.

Compared to the major cable news networks during that same timeslot, Pavlich’s show finished last by a mile. Fox News’s Gutfeld! led the way with 2.6 million total viewers in the 10 p.m. hour, while MS NOW’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was a distant second with 1.38 million, while CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip finished third in total viewers with 656,000.

Even right-wing network Newsmax — whose audience NewsNation was likely targeting with the hiring of the conservative Pavlich — fared dramatically better in the timeslot in total viewers. Their 10 p.m. offering, The Right Squad, posted 168,000 total viewers — more than double NewsNation’s 75,000.

Katie Pavlich Tonight even suffered significant losses from the lead-in program, On Balance with Leland Vittert. The night of the Trump interview, Vittert had an average of 88,000 total viewers. Despite the heavily-promoted interview coming right after, Pavlich lost 15% of that audience.

Last year’s broadcast on the same night in the 10pm timeslot — Banfield (hosted by Ashleigh Banfield) — put up 134,000 total viewers.

