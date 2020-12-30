Sen. Van Hollen Blasts Hawley’s ‘Grossly Irresponsible’ Electoral College Certification Challenge: ‘It Will Not Succeed’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) blasted Senator Josh Hawley over the Missouri Republican’s plan to challenge the Electoral College’s certification when the 2020 election results go before Congress next week.

On Wednesday, Hawley announced that he will object to the results to demand a Congressional investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities. President Donald Trump has demanded this type of action from his Republican allies in Congress despite the lack of evidence that widespread voter fraud changed the outcome to make President-Elect Joe Biden the victor.

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga brought up the news while conducting an interview with Van Hollen, and he responded by condemning Hawley’s “grossly irresponsible” ploy for “undermining even more public confidence in our Democratic process.”

“It will not succeed,” Van Hollen said. “Joe Biden will be sworn in January 20th as the next president, but it will succeed in further undermining people’s confidence in the process. I can tell you Senate Republicans did not want to have this vote in the Senate because either they’re going to have to show their loyalty by Donald Trump by voting against reality…Or they’re going to have to support the outcome of the Democratic process and get Donald Trump upset.”

Van Hollen concluded by expressing his hope that his GOP colleagues “will stand up for democracy and the rule of law” despite Hawley’s “undermining.”

Watch above, via CNN.

