Senator Josh Hawley announced he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process set for January 6, 2021. The stunning announcement from the Republican junior senator from Missouri comes amid continued and baseless attacks on the 2020 general election from President Donald Trump and his surrogates, despite no evidence of systemic or widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election that led to President-elect Joe Biden.

According to a statement released to the press on Wednesday, December 30th, Hawley intends to object to the results as a means to “highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.” Hawley also plans to call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow theft own state election laws,” Hawley states. “And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden.”

“For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues.”

As New York Times reporter Peter Baker noted on Twitter, Hawley’s objection gives President Trump a key legislative victory as it allows the Trump camp to force debates and votes by both houses.

Hawley’s brash statement will surely endear him to President Trump and his followers, but it flouts the very clear direction given to GOP Senators from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Hawley’s announcement surely puts him in play for a future Senate leadership role, and perhaps lines him up as well for a 2024 Presidential strategy as well.

Read the full press release below.

Sen. Hawley Will Object During Electoral College Certification Process On Jan 6. WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6 2021. Senator Hawley will object to highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow theft own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election. He will call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures. Democrats have previously objected during the certification process for the 2004 and 2016 Presidential elections.

Senator Hawley said, “Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same. “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow theft own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act. “For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]