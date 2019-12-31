Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, musical legend Linda Ronstadt compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, America under his administration to Nazi Germany, and said that “the Mexicans are the new Jews,” in a clip that aired on Monday.

CNN’s new documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” airs at 9pm on New Year’s Day, and the interview with Cooper is part of the promotion ahead of that premier. The topic of politics came up as Ronstadt was discussing her relationship with Republican members of her family, whom she said she gets along with and that she “won’t let [Trump] take my family relationships away.”

Cooper prompted her on the topic, saying “I’ve read that you’ve read a lot about the Weimar Republic in Germany, and you sort of see parallels between then and now.”

“Well great parallels,” emphasized Ronstadt. I mean the intelligentsia of Berlin, and the literati and all the artists were just busy doing their thing. And there were a lot of chances, as Hitler rose to power there were a lot of chances to stop him and they didn’t speak out.”

“And the industrial complex thought that they could control him once they got him in office and, of course, he was not controllable,” she continued. “And by the time he got established, he put his own people in place and he, you know, stacked the courts and did what he had to do to consolidate his power.”

“I think a lot of people, though, would be surprised to hear comparisons between what happened then and now,” said Cooper.

“If you read the history you won’t be surprised, it’s exactly the same,” Ronstadt replied. “You find a common enemy for everybody to hate–When–I was sure that Trump was gonna get elected the day he announced. And I said it’s gonna be like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews. And sure enough, that’s what he delivered.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]