Questions exploded online on Thursday night after the end of the latest episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols revealed in a stark title card that contestant Dan had been ejected from the game, but with a vague explanation referring to “another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”

In an evasive, ambiguous interview with Entertainment Weekly that published almost simultaneously with the episode, host Jeff Probst failed to provide any more details, citing privacy and confidentiality concerns. However, Dan had been accused of “inappropriate touching” by cast member Kellee Kim in this season’s first episode. When the behavior continued, production was abruptly suspended on day 22 and Dan was given an official warning before play resumed. Complicating matters, Kim was voted out of the game at the end of that episode, and Dan’s behavior figured prominently in her ouster.

Two weeks later, just four days before the finale, he was pulled from the game.

“Complex social issues were woven into the game in a way we have never seen before,” Probst said of this season. “With our contestants’ welfare at the forefront, we have spent a lot of time discussing every layer of the situation with human resources, diversity and inclusion representatives, show therapists, lawyers, publicists, and standards and practices. We all worked diligently throughout the entire process to make the right decisions and portray an accurate depiction of what took place. We have learned a lot and it will inform our process moving forward.”

Probst went on to say that Dan was upset when he was informed he was being ejected, but that he eventually calmed down and “was actually very respectful as he departed.”

The show’s evasiveness and lack of explanation, however, did not sit well with fans and critics who were left in the dark.

This is incredibly f-ed up (not the ejection but the weird silence around it), as has been the whole situation, and CBS owes us a better answer than this. https://t.co/aSpcHHZW0z — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) December 12, 2019

Predators will continue to prey until they are stopped. This predator could have and should have been stopped long ago, but those in power made a choice not to stop him. Shame on you, Survivor. — Zeke Smith (@zekerchief) December 12, 2019

And, Kellee Kim, the cast member who first spoke out about Dan’s inappropriate behavior and was voted off the show after reporting him, issued a statement on Twitter as well, calling out the network and the show’s producers for allowing his “pattern of behavior to occur for so long.”

