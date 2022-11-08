‘The Obama Coalition is Gone’: Obama Campaign Manager Laments Republican Romp in Florida

Obama 2012 campaign manager David Plouffe delivered a dark analysis for the Democrats in response to the GOP winning in Florida on Tuesday night: “The Obama coalition is gone.”

Incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) won over former Gov. and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) won over Rep. Val Demings (D-FL).

Here’s how the exchange on MSNBC went down between anchor Alex Wagner, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Plouffe:

WAGNER: I think we have over two-thirds of the vote in from Florida. What is happening down there? CURBELO: Florida, Florida, Florida, right? That’s a word that has been set many times in the studios on nights like this. And I think what we’re seeing now raises two important questions. Number one, is Florida still the perennial swing state? It doesn’t look like one tonight. It looks like Republicans are … putting Florida in their column. And then bumber two, it’ll be interesting to hear what David has to say about this, the Obama coalition. Hispanics, Obama put so much work into growing the Hispanic vote in the state of Florida for the Democratic Party. You look at the numbers in Miami-Dade, they are staggering. Is the Obama coalition broken? Can Democrats continue to rely on that coalition? The early numbers tonight, it looks like the answer might be no. Of course, we got to see what happens in the rest of the constantly, Virginia 7, South Texas, the Hispanic vote in Arizona, but these numbers are ominous for Democrats. WAGNER: Let’s just review and refresh focus folks on terms of those numbers. Right now, with two-thirds of the vote in Miami-Dade, looks like it is going for Marco Rubio over Val Demings in that Senate race by eight points statewide. Marco Rubio is up 11 points. I’ll paraphrase Carlos’ question there, David Plouffe, I mean, what is the lesson you are drawing here in terms of the Hispanic vote? How alarmed should Democrats be? PLOUFFE: Well in Florida it’s catastrophic so obviously we saw great erosion in ’20 in the presidential race. And let’s remember Barack Obama won in 2012, basically tied the Cuban vote, got over 77 percent of the Hispanic votes. The Obama coalition in Florida is gone. We got to rebuild it now.

via MSNBC.

