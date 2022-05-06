Trump Appears to Forget Oz Is Running for Senate, Not Governor: ‘You’re Going to Get a Great First Lady in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’

Former President Donald Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday night that the wife of Mehmet Oz will make a “great first lady” of the state.

Oz is running for United States Senate, whose members’ spouses are not first ladies or first gentlemen. Trump has endorsed the former TV doctor, much to the chagrin of many Republicans in Pennsylvania and nationally.

Trump served up standard fare to rally-goers in Greensburg, railing against “corrupt radicals” in the Democratic Party. At one point, he spoke about Oz’s wife, Lisa Oz.

“Your wife is so incredible,” Trump told him from the stage. “You’re going to get a great first lady in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. You’re going to get a first lady. I know her well. She’s incredible and does she love her family, her husband and her family. So thank you very much for being here and standing, especially the first lady standing, standing with us. Thank you very much. This is your home.”

Of course, the first lady of Pennsylvania is the spouse of the governor of the state, and not the spouses of its two senators. The current first lady is Frances Wolf, the wife of Gov. Tom Wolf. Either Trump forgot which office Oz is running for, or he believes that senators have “first” spouses.

Before Trump’s speech some rally attendees booed a video featuring Oz, who had previously staked out liberal positions on issues such as abortion, fracking, and gun control.

Watch above via Newsmax.

