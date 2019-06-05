President Donald Trump sat with Good Morning Britan host Piers Morgan for a lengthy and wide-ranging interview which was broadcast in the UK Wednesday morning. The very amicable interview avoided many controversial topics, but Morgan did challenge Trump on his denial of calling Dutchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “nasty.”

During a tape-recorded interview with London tabloid The Sun, President Trump said of Markle’s anti-Trump remarks from the 2016 general election “I didn’t know she was nasty,” comments he ostensibly denied saying though the audio was released that revealed that specific comment.

“I wasn’t referring to her ‘she’s nasty,’ I said she was nasty about me, and essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me,” but then followed with “I hope she’s doing a good job and enjoys her life.”

He followed by saying that he didn’t know Ms. Markle, but went on to say that this episode just shows how “terrible” the news media is. Trump then revealed that he spoke with Markle’s husband Prince Harry during his visit with the Royal Family but the dust-up over this comment never came up.

