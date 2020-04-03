comScore

Trump Gets Testy With CNN’s Acosta at Coronavirus Briefing When He Asks Where Dr. Fauci Is

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 3rd, 2020, 6:23 pm
Dr. Anthony Fauci was reportedly excluded from the White House coronavirus briefing at the last minute on Friday, according to CNN.

According to White House correspondent Jim Acosta, a source familiar claimed that Fauci was excluded – in a “last-minute decision.”

At the beginning of the press conference Friday, when asked about Fauci’s absence, President Donald Trump dismissed and fired back at Acosta’s question stating there is “no problem whatsoever.”

“And where is Dr. Fauci?” Acosta asked.

Trump fired back, “I don’t know. But every time you ask that question – whenever he is not here, and you say, ‘Where is he, is there a problem?’ No problem whatsoever.”

“Sometimes I’ll ask him to come because that’s the first question you and a couple of others from fake news establishment ask,” Trump stated.

“We’re doing great together,” Trump concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

