Dr. Anthony Fauci was reportedly excluded from the White House coronavirus briefing at the last minute on Friday, according to CNN.

According to White House correspondent Jim Acosta, a source familiar claimed that Fauci was excluded – in a “last-minute decision.”

FAUCI UPDATE – from @Acosta – A source familiar says there was a last minute decision to exclude Dr. Fauci from today’s Coronavirus news conference

at the White House. — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) April 3, 2020

At the beginning of the press conference Friday, when asked about Fauci’s absence, President Donald Trump dismissed and fired back at Acosta’s question stating there is “no problem whatsoever.”

“And where is Dr. Fauci?” Acosta asked.

Trump fired back, “I don’t know. But every time you ask that question – whenever he is not here, and you say, ‘Where is he, is there a problem?’ No problem whatsoever.”

“Sometimes I’ll ask him to come because that’s the first question you and a couple of others from fake news establishment ask,” Trump stated.

“We’re doing great together,” Trump concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]