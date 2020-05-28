One day after a brutal on-air throwdown which went viral, two CNBC anchors made nice for the cameras.

In the opening moments of Thursday’s Squawk Box, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen addressed their battle from the day before. Anchor Becky Quick set up the two to make nice — cutting the tension by breaking out a prop as she threw to the bickering anchors.

“Now for the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” said Quick — taking out a bowl of popcorn. “Joe and Andrew, I’ll send it over to you.”

With the tension diffused, Kernen announced that the two had buried the hatchet off air following Wednesday’s broadcast.

“Andrew, we’re good, right?” Kernen said.

“We’re good,” Sorkin replied.

“We’ve been together 10 years?” Kernen said. “That’s longer than many marriages. And we have our moments. We will disagree, but not be disagreeable.”

“Hear hear,” Sorkin said. “A hundred percent. We’re having the conversation happening at everybody’s dinner table. It is a family, and I’m grateful for it. And I just want to say this to you, Joseph: You have one of the quickest minds in the entire world. And I respect the hell out of it. And I learn from you every single morning. So thank you for that.”

A day earlier, Sorkin accused Kerned of being in the tank for President Donald Trump by sharing a pollyanna view of the economy in order to help the president’s cause.

“100,000 PEOPLE DIED, JOE!” Sorkin said. “AND ALL YOU DID WAS TRY TO DO WAS HELP YOUR FRIEND THE PRESIDENT!”

Sorkin did not retract that accusation on Thursday, but the two appeared to move past their battle nonetheless.

Watch above, via CNBC.

