WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett’s Absolutely Stone-Faced Reaction as Reporter Shouts Question About Recusing From Election Cases

Judge Amy Coney Barrett remained completely silent on Tuesday when presented with the question of should she recuse herself from matters related to the 2020 election if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Coney was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed her to Capitol Hill. McConnell and Pence spoke to reporters during their meeting and called for the start of the confirmation process for Barrett to take the seat left behind by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After Pence finished speaking, a reporter asked McConnell “if Judge Barrett is confirmed, should she recuse herself from any election-related cases?”

McConnell refused to answer the question, and Barrett was utterly stoic as reporters were pulled out of the room.

