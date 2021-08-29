WATCH: Fox Weather Reporter Demonstrates Strength of Hurricane Ida’s Winds By Getting Blown Down Sidewalk (He’s OK)

Fox Weather reporter Robert Ray showcased to Fox News viewers just how powerful Hurricane Ida is by getting blown down the sidewalk twice.

In live coverage from New Orleans, Ray told host Jon Scott on Sunday that the winds have been “like a train all day.”

“We had to retreat here into this parking garage, it’s just not safe out there at all,” Ray said. “I’m going to step back slowly because I have an anemometer that I’ve been checking the wind speeds with. We have had gust up to almost 90 miles per hour, sustained over 60. And the second I step out, you’re going to see —”

Ray did not finish that sentence because he was immediately blown sideways several feet after stepping out of the parking garage.

He pushed his way back and someone ran over, presumably in case he needed help.

“I just want to show you the power of this wind right now, very close to the Mississippi River,” he said as he was blown back once again.

That time, he managed to grab ahold of the entrance and pull himself out of the wind.

“This is no joke, folks,” he said. “Everything outside in New Orleans right now and many spots is unraveling and falling apart.”

“We have seen over the past three or four hours, Jon, aluminum coming off buildings…just stuff starting to move off of people’s homes,” Ray continued. “Just a very serious situation right now. If anyone is out there, they need to get into shelter. I cannot stress this enough as the storm is just battering New Orleans right now.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

