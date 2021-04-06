A Jeopardy! contestant amused Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers by taking a crack a controversial coaching decision in the Packers’ recent NFC Championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers, who is guest hosting the game show for two weeks, asked the contestants to name the daytime TV personality who said “just take … 10 seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are” while accepting a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for the Final Jeopardy prompt.

While the answer is Mister Rogers, one contestant — Scott Shewfelt — made a crack at the other Mr. Rodgers by writing, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

Shewfelt’s witty response referred to Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal — with his team down 8 and facing a fourth down with roughly two minutes left in the game — rather than try for a potential game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion. Green Bay’s defense couldn’t make a stop, and Rodgers and the Packers offense never got the ball back — giving the Bucs a 31-26 victory.

After the game, Rodgers vocalized his disagreement over the call saying “it wasn’t my decision.”

But in the episode that aired Monday, Rodgers took the trolling in stride.

“That is a good question,” he replied. “Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

He also told Shewfelt, “You will always be all-time in my book, my friend. My first show and that’s what you’ve said at the end. Thank you for that.”

Later, during an Instagram Live with his fiancee Shailene Woodley, Rodgers reflected on the gag and indicated he would be open to potentially hosting Jeopardy! full-time.

“A little insight, as the host at my podium I get to see what they’re writing,” Rodgers revealed. “So, I saw him beginning to write something about kicking the field goal and then I had to get to my spot and I didn’t see the rest of his writing. I knew there was going to be some sort of humor there,” he said, adding, “I still am not sure why we kicked that field goal.”

