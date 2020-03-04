Independent Vermont senator and 2020 contender Bernie Sanders will hold a press conference from Burlington today where he is expected to outline the state of his presidential campaign. The event is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Sanders’ press conference is likely to revolve around the fact that the 2020 Democratic primary is virtually a two-man race now between himself and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden’s strong Super Tuesday results seem to have much to do with the recent coalescence he received from his fellow moderate Democrats. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both endorsed the ex-veep before the contest, and Michael Bloomberg diverted all of his support to Biden when he suspended his campaign on Wednesday. It remains to be seen what kind of impact Senator Elizabeth Warren will have if she stays in the race, or drops out and encourages her progressive faction to rally behind Sanders

Biden’s campaign took the win in Minnesota, Massachusetts and a swathe of Southern states, though Sanders remains competitive thanks to his victories in states like California, plus his earlier wins in the Nevada and New Hampshire primaries.

Watch above, via Bernie Sanders’ YouTube Channel.

