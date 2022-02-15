WATCH: NFL Network Host Walks Off Set After Dropping an Unmistakable F-Bomb on Live TV

Sports media made it through Super Bowl LVI and NFL Network host Kyle Brandt looks to have gotten a little lax since the close of another football season.

During Tuesday’s edition of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, the crew was continuing their deep dive into the results of the Super Bowl by discussing the historic season recorded by the game’s MVP Cooper Kupp.

The conversation started out smooth as the show hosts debated whether Kupp’s season was the greatest offensive performance by a non-quarterback in league history. But as Brandt attempted to interject, he inadvertently dropped an unmistakable f-bomb.

“F*ck it,” Brandt said clearly. The gaffe occurred on live television and there was no being saved by a bleep or dump button.

“What should I do? What should I do?” Brandt asked after immediately getting up and exiting the set, but the mistake was made and the national TV audience already heard it. Keeping on brand with the football theme, the NFL Network host and former Days of Our Lives actor took a lap around the studio as punishment for his verbal blunder.

Following the penalty, Brandt was able to gain his composure like a pro and rejoined the Kupp debate.

Watch above via NFL Network

