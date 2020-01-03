A Project Runway contestant called out judge Karlie Kloss’s connection President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner on the show in response to criticism of his outfit design.

After fashion designer and judge Brandon Maxwell told contestant Tyler Neasloney, “I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere,” Neasloney decided to throw shade at Kloss, replying, “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

Kloss is married Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner.

one of the #ProjectRunway designers invoked “The Kushners” last night while defending his design and this is the face Karlie Kloss made. He was then eliminated from the show pic.twitter.com/KefAGTV0v5 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 3, 2020

The remark prompted gasps and a stern face from Kloss, as Neasloney added, “That’s your husband!”

“Uh. Um. I was going to Paris, that was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge,” Kloss shot back. “I know that this is not what I asked for. The fabrics are poor choices. I think they look cheap. The pockets are kind of ill-placed and if this is your aesthetic, then that’s that, but this was about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here on all accounts.

Neasloney was then eliminated from the show.

The clip went viral on social media.

Last year, Kloss made headlines after author Vicky Ward claimed in her book Kushner, Inc that Joshua Kushner’s family disapproved of his relationship with the model, “spoke horribly” about her behind her back, and banned her from family gatherings.

