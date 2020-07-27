Congressman John Lewis is lying in state today at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Lawmakers spoke at Lewis’ memorial to pay their respects to the life and legacy of the civil rights icon.

But perhaps the most moving part of the memorial — apart from when the memorial featured audio of Lewis in his own words — was when Rev. Wintley Phipps, pastor and founder of US Dream Academy, performed incredibly moving renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “It Is Well with My Soul.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]