The View came to a grinding halt Monday when Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain clashed over the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The show started off with a conversation about how politicized Trump’s impeachment has become, and after a commercial break, the discussion resumed with Joy Behar saying the president and his allies refuse to go under oath to face questions on the Ukraine scandal. As Sunny Hostin remarked that this makes Trump’s impeachment different from Bill Clinton’s for perjury, McCain interjected to say “my job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host, my job is to analyze the politics of it…”

Hostin and McCain proceeded to talk over each other, with McCain eventually groaning “do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?” At that point, Goldberg went off and said “Girl, please stop talking right now!”

“No problem,” McCain responded. “I won’t talk the rest of the show.”

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg said as the in-studio audience gasped. “If you’re gonna behave like this…”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain responded. “I’m here to show conservative perspective…She won’t let me talk.”

The conversation continued to spiral out of control until Goldberg eventually tossed to commercial.

UPDATE: After the show ended, McCain got on Twitter and stood by her anti-impeachment analysis:

Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won’t be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn’t represent them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it’s politically inconvenient. https://t.co/HbHRQdATJ3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

