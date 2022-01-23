Will Forte’s MacGruber Comes Out as Anti-Vax, Bleach-Sipping, QAnon-Believing Wackjob in Return to SNL

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte returned to the show on Saturday to host the program for his first time ever, and he marked the occasion by envisioning what his MacGruber character would be like if he fell down the alt-right rabbit hole.

Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprised their roles as MacGruber’s assistants, Vicki and Piper, as they joined Forte in the sketch, where they were trapped in a room together and tasked once again with disarming a bomb. All three of them started the scene in face masks, though MacGruber quickly tricked Vicki and Piper into giving him their face masks so he can burn them along with his own.

“What are you doing?” Vicki exclaims before MacGruber answers that he’s “freeing us from tyranny.”

MacGruber claimed to be vaccinated, showing off a laughably-fake vaccine card that misspells “Pfizer.” He eventually admits he’s “not getting that stupid shot.”

“I don’t want the government putting a tracking device in my scrotum,” the character said.

In the next sequence, it becomes quickly obvious that MacGruber has contracted Covid, for which he is consuming ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, bleach and other substances that right-wing figures have held up as legitimate Covid treatments. After taking shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden, MacGruber has just enough time to ask his assistants if they ever heard of QAnon just before the bomb blows up again.

In the third scene, MacGruber’s conspiratorial indoctrination becomes complete as he takes on the appearance of Jacob Chansley, (AKA the QAnon Shaman). He rattles off several conspiracy theories about Hollywood, the globalists, cancel culture, and just about everything in between before once again dropping the ball on the bomb.

Watch above, via NBC.

