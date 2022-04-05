Oasis’ Noel Gallagher Blasts Harry Styles’ ‘Worthless’ Music, Says He Doesn’t Work As Hard As ‘Real’ Artists

“She’s Electric” singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher went after Harry Styles and his “worthless” music, claiming the former One Direction band member is not a “real” artist.

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song,” he said in a recent interview with The Daily Star. “With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

Despite the claim, Styles is credited as a songwriter on every track included in both of his solo studio albums, Harry Styles (2017) and Fine Line (2019).

The former member of Oasis also went after Styles for finding fame on the competition franchise The X Factor, arguing that the show has “nothing to do with music.”

“It’s got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that’s got nothing to do with music,” he added.

Gallagher’s critique comes days after Styles’ new single “As It Was” became the most-streamed song in the United States in a single day and Spotify’s most-streamed song globally in a single day this year.

You know it’s not the same As It Was. @Harry_Styles just broke some records 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VT2cq87Vg0 — Spotify (@Spotify) April 2, 2022

This is not the first time Gallagher has bashed Styles’ music, mocking the hit single “Sign Of The Times” in a 2017 interview with Absolute Radio.

“People of my age have let themselves go, they’re fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos,” he said. “They sit in their garage and write shit like ‘Sign Of The Times’ for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”

Gallagher’s wife, however, loved the song, even comparing it to Prince — whose ninth studio album is titled Sign o’ the Times.

“My wife was falling over herself, ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song? It’s like Prince,'” Gallagher said. “I was like, ‘Without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince.”

Gallagher’s brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher also liked the song, saying, “I don’t mind it, man. There’s some interesting bits in it. I mean, I don’t know how it fucking goes, but fair play to him.”

“I’ve got the weight of Oasis still hanging over me and I’m sure I’ll always be that guy from Oasis, so I’m sure he’s carrying an equal weight,” he added. “If he wants to get out of that pop world and into something with a bit more substance I think that’s a good thing.”

