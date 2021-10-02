MAGA Attorney Lin Wood Tells Silent Crowd That 9/11 Was a Cover-Up Involving CGI and Missiles: ‘We Got Played’

A leading face of the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, attorney and Donald Trump loyalist Lin Wood put a different conspiracy theory forward in a clip going viral on Twitter when he suggested the planes that hit the World Trade Center towers on 9/11 were CGI and a missile was fired at the Pentagon as part of a plot to bring down a building containing financial records of “missing” trillions.

The missing money conspiracy theory is an old saw that the government lost a ton of money somehow, or that it was stolen as Wood put it, and that 9/11 covered it up. In light of the new spending bills before Congress, the idea that anyone would blow up buildings over $3 trillion dollars is practically quaint.

The money was neither stolen nor missing, of course. But Lin Wood took it to the next level anyway, saying that it was “a missile” that hit the Pentagon and suggesting the planes that hit the towers were computer graphics.

“Let’s talk about CGI—computer graphics generated images. You know what CGI is? You know what deep fake videos are? I know you know what Photoshopping is,” Wood said at a rally in Georgia on Friday.

After Lin Wood strung together several unrelated claims and definitions of words, he dramatically declared “There are. No. Coincidences.” in front of a dead silent crowd.

“If George Bush 43 is not already in hell, he needs to go to jail before he goes to hell, because he is a criminal,” Wood said in a summation that seemed unclear on whether former President George W. Bush is still alive.

Wood shared the clips himself, via telegram, claiming the dead silent crowd was into it and wanted to hear “the truth.”

“The TRUTH about 9/11 is ugly,” he said on Telegram.

Watch the clip above, via crazytown.

