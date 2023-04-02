Naked Tory MP Reportedly Woke Up in Brothel, Made Desperate 4 AM Rescue Plea to a Colleague: ‘I Don’t Know How I Got Here’

A night of partying last year among members of the British Parliament reportedly got really wild — so much so that a member of the Conservative Party had to call someone after waking up in a brothel without any clothes.

The Daily Mail reported that the incident happened in the later period of Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister, and it began when an unnamed Tory MP woke up a senior Conservative politician with a call at 4 a.m. The MP was described as “woozy-sounding” while telling his colleague “I’m in a brothel.”

“I don’t know how I got here,” the MP said, “and I can’t find my clothes.”

The Mail reported that they corroborated the story with a Tory source, though they couldn’t name names from the call. The development reportedly prompted new conversations in Parliament about toxic behavior and work culture among the United Kingdom’s top officials.

The subject has been a recurring conversation for Britain ever since it was revealed that Johnson held parties at the prime minister’s residence while the rest of the U.K. was in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. The scandal contributed to the political pressure Johnson faced before resigning as prime minister, though the Mail notes that their report comes after the Metropolitan Police decided to drop their investigation into Tory MP Julian Knight for alleged sexual assault.

“It was claimed last year that a total of 70 complaints of inappropriate behaviour had been lodged against 56 MPs,” the Mail continued. “Parliament is examining ways to tackle lifestyle issues facing MPs and their staff, including burnout, mistreatment of employees and misconduct.

