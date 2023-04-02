Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is now joining what has become a growing movement among the far-right in Congress: Defund the FBI.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, the Ohio congressman and head of the subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, denounced the indictment of former President Donald Trump and threaten to withhold funds from the DOJ and FBI as a result.

“We control the power of the purse” Jordan said. “And we’re gonna have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds going to some of these agencies, particularly the ones who are engaged in the most egregious behavior.”

Bartiromo confirmed that Jordan was, in fact, talking about the Justice Department.

“So the DOJ and the FBI?” Bartiromo said.

“Yeah,” Jordan said.

The Ohio congressman then rattled off a list of elections in which, he claims, the DOJ interfered against Trump and the Republicans.

“2016, they spied on his campaign,” Jordan said. “2018, the Mueller investigation. 2020, they suppressed the Hunter Biden story. 2022, they raid his home 91 days before an election. And now, the leading candidate for President of the United States in the 2024 election, they indict the former president and top candidate who’s leading in every poll. Just let we the people decide we wanna elect, and stay out of the election process, for goodness sake!”

Many would undoubtedly take issue with the idea that the FBI acted against Trump in 2016 — given the letter from then-director James Comey announcing the Bureau was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails just 11 days before the 2016 election. Many, including Clinton herself, believe the letter cost her the election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com